BALL, William B., Jr.

BALL - William B., Jr. Of Lackawanna, NY, March 22, 2018. Loving father of Shawn Ball; beloved son of Jane Bainbridge and the late William B. Ball, Sr.; dearest brother of David and Gary (Michelle) Ball; cherished uncle of Jacqueline, Patrick, Andrew, Gabriella Ball; also survived by relatives and friends. There will be no prior visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Bill was an Airforce Veteran. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com