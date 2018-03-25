BACKERT, Daniel G.

BACKERT - Daniel G. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 23, 2018, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Ashman) Backert; devoted father of Danielle Schmigiel, Tracy (Michael) Golabek, Amy Backert, Daniel A. Backert, Isabella L. Backert and Savanah Backert; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren; loving son of the late James and Harriett Backert; dear brother of Ruth, Virginia, Barbara, Michael and the late William and Fred. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapels), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Bath National Cemetery. Mr. Backert was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com