ARENA, Mary M.

ARENA - Mary M. Of Buffalo, NY, March 20, 2018. Dearest mother of Tracy A. (Jeremy M.) Roman; sister of Grace (late William) Simrell, Jeanne (Glenn) Dumond and Rosann (late Ronald) Coyle; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Erie County Cremation Service, 824-6435. Please share your condolences online at www.eriecountycremationservice.com