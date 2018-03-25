ANSELMI, Anthony

ANSELMI - Anthony March 20, 2018, son of the late Secondo and Anna Anselmi; dear brother of Mary and the late Remo (late Mary), late Geno (Joan), and the late Palma Rose Anselmi; fond uncle of Ray (Mary Therese), Gene, Martin and Daniel Anselmi; great-uncle of Andrew and Jennifer Anselmi; great-great-uncle of Lilah Rose. The service was held. Memorial tributes may be made to Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME. 822-1260