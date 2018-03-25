Share this article

Buffalo native Sean Malone (14) gets position in front of the Springfield net Saturday night (Rochester Amerks photo)

Amerks clinch first playoff berth in four years

The playoffs may be a distant memory in the 716 but the Buffalo Sabres have accomplished one of their goals for this season: Getting the Rochester Amerks back in the Calder Cup chase.

The Amerks clinched their first playoff berth since 2014 with a 4-2 win over Springfield Saturday night in Blue Cross Arena.

Danny O'Regan and Colin Blackwell scored goals 62 seconds apart in the third period to snap a 2-2 tie and give Rochester the win. In his second game since returning from Buffalo, Seth Griffith led the Amerks with a goal and two assists. Blackwell finished with two goals in the game while Adam Wilcox made 20 saves to get the win in net.

“It was a relief to make the playoffs,” said Amerks coach Chris Taylor. “It’s an unbelievable feeling for this community and I am proud of the group in the locker room and everyone involved in the organization. It is a great feeling and now we need to start building and getting better and better.”

The Amerks are 31-20-10-6 on the season with nine games to play. They have a four-point lead over Utica for third place in the AHL North and are looking at a first-round matchup against either Toronto or Syracuse. Rochester has not won a playoff series since 2005.

