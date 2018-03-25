Amerks clinch first playoff berth in four years

The playoffs may be a distant memory in the 716 but the Buffalo Sabres have accomplished one of their goals for this season: Getting the Rochester Amerks back in the Calder Cup chase.

The Amerks clinched their first playoff berth since 2014 with a 4-2 win over Springfield Saturday night in Blue Cross Arena.

Danny O'Regan and Colin Blackwell scored goals 62 seconds apart in the third period to snap a 2-2 tie and give Rochester the win. In his second game since returning from Buffalo, Seth Griffith led the Amerks with a goal and two assists. Blackwell finished with two goals in the game while Adam Wilcox made 20 saves to get the win in net.

“It was a relief to make the playoffs,” said Amerks coach Chris Taylor. “It’s an unbelievable feeling for this community and I am proud of the group in the locker room and everyone involved in the organization. It is a great feeling and now we need to start building and getting better and better.”

The Amerks are 31-20-10-6 on the season with nine games to play. They have a four-point lead over Utica for third place in the AHL North and are looking at a first-round matchup against either Toronto or Syracuse. Rochester has not won a playoff series since 2005.

The full highlights from the win can be watched below: