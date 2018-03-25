2018 Books for Kids drive is taking donations through April

The Books for Kids 2018 Campaign holds its official kickoff event on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at one of the drive's beneficiaries, the Salvation Army, 960 Main St.

With more than 2.8 million books given to children and groups that work with them since its start in 1995, Books for Kids continues to build on the belief that the love of books and reading is s cornerstone of learning and success.

The drive, which started as a partnership of The Buffalo News, Project Flight and Buffalo State College, also includes support from the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System, WGRZ, Wegmans and Townsquare Media radio stations WBLK and WYRK.

This year the community donation drive runs April 1 through 30. People can donate books at all Wegmans in Erie and Niagara counties, Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries, The Buffalo News, Dipson Theaters, WNY Mattress Firm locations, Raymour & Flanigan and Tom’s Restaurant, 3221 Sheridan Drive, Amherst.

Monetary donations to purchase new books for children with special needs are also welcome and will be used to buy Braille, large-print and other specialized books.