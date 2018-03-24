Zoning Board rejects variance for AllPro parking lot at former Bullfeathers

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.'s effort to make some money off an underused property on Elmwood Avenue was dealt a blow this week when the city's Zoning Board of Appeals rejected its request for a variance to allow a commercial parking lot on the site.

Ciminelli had planned to convert the private lot of the former J.P. Bullfeathers restaurant at 1010 Elmwood into an AllPro Parking facility, so it could generate some income from the property that was otherwise costing it money. Ciminelli wanted to use a pay-by-cellphone system to sell spaces to the public for "transient and visitor parking," according to its application.

But the ZBA found that the developer had "failed to demonstrate financial hardship" to justify the change.

Ciminelli officials declined to comment Friday.

Ciminelli had originally acquired the restaurant property in September 2016, along with a cluster of nearly a dozen parcels on Elmwood, Potomac and Ashland avenues near Bidwell Parkway. Two months later, the developer announced plans for a $40 million residential project, consisting of two five-story buildings on Elmwood at the corners of Bidwell and Potomac, with 97 condominiums and apartments, eight retail storefronts and a three-level parking ramp. Eleven structures would be demolished to make way.