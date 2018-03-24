ZIOLKOWSKI, Mary Ann E. (Jezioro)

March 22, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of Robert Ziolkowski; loving mother of Robert M., Michael Ziolkowski, Debbie Azytk; also survived by several grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister of Jean (late Earl) Neuohr, Frank (late Patricia), Edward (late Jackie), John, Joseph (Diane), late Raymond (Carol), late Richard (late Angie) Jezioro; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 9:30 AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd. at Genesee, Cheekotwaga. Please assemble at the chapel.