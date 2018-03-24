YOUNG, Patricia M. "Patsy" (Herrmann)

Passed on March 19, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Franklin A. Young. Dear mother of Kristina "Kris" (Larry) Baron, and David (Karen) Young. Loving grandmother of Jack Shaughnessy, Nathanael and Carolyn "Kiki" Young. Daughter of late Richard and Mary (Lutz) Herrmann. Sister of Richard (Janice) Herrmann. Friends may call Sunday and Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11:30 am at St. John Vianney Church (please assemble at church). Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Patricia was the President of the resident council at Garden Gate Health Care, a former member of the Hamburg and West Seneca Senior Centers, and Friends of the Fair. She was an avid Square Dancer, was a proud alumnus of Sacred Heart Academy and also worked for Buffalo Rubber and Supply. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com