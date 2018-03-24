Watch: ESPN gives UB women's basketball big-time treatment in halftime show segment
For those watching the University at Buffalo's regional semifinal loss to South Carolina on Saturday afternoon on ESPN, there was a bonus waiting at halftime.
ESPN did a lengthy segment on the team and its run to the Sweet 16, featuring images of Buffalo, locker room footage of coach Felisha Legette-Jack and several interviews.
Here is the segment:
Our team's coverage of UB women's basketball:
No apologies from Cierra Dillard and the UB women: 'We want people to remember our name. Our name is Buffalo.'
Jerry Sullivan: Unforgettable ride comes to an end for Stephanie Reid and UB
UB women's notebook: Summer Hemphill's fouls were troubling for Buffalo
UB's Stephanie Reid welcomes new Buffalo fans with open arms
From 'broken coach' to Sweet 16, Felisha Legette-Jack has Buffalo on the map
Cierra Dillard shoots and shimmies UB women to first NCAA win
Stephanie Reid embodies the confident, patient leader for UB women
UB women's basketball built itself into a destination program
University at Buffalo women's basketball to face South Florida in NCAA Tournament
Share this article