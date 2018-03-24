WAJMER, Mary Jane (Skrzeczkowski)

WAJMER - Mary Jane

(nee Skrzeczkowski)

March 23, 2018, age 77; beloved wife of the late Walter Wajmer; loving sister of Rita (David) Pope; adored aunt of Carleen Pope, Renee (John) Scupien, David (Cara) Pope, Alicia Knopf and Mark Waimar; cherished great-aunt of Vera, Mackenzie, Gabrielle, Deacon and Aurora; dear daughter of the late John and Rita (nee Awarski) Skrzeczkowski. She will be sadly missed by many cousins and friends. The family will be present Monday from 3-8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Rd. (Rt. 20A). Family and friends are invited Tuesday to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary Jane's memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or a charity of one's choice. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com