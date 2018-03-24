Vote to bring Creativity Incubator to Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum

The Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum in North Tonawanda is asking for the public’s vote to help it host the Creativity Incubator.

The Incubator is a 2-year pilot partnership program of the New York State Council on the Arts and Greater Hudson Heritage Network. The workshop series would invite museum staffs to test Herschell’s experimental, interpretive approaches. As part of the hands-on experience, the host site will have its collections or permanent installations re-imagined by creative thinkers in the field and session participants.

Call 693-1885 or visit: www.carrouselmuseum.org for more information.