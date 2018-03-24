Two added to Naval & Military Park Wall of Honor on opening day

The Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park held an Opening Day ceremony Saturday with a formal ribbon cutting and the induction of two WNY veterans to the Park’s Wall of Honor.

Lt. Col. Frank Sparacino and Lt. Col. Rebecca Sparacino, both U.S. Army (ret.) were recognized for their combined 52 years of military service. Frank Sparacino served in operations at the World Trade Center and Afghanistan. Rebecca Sparacino served in the New York Army National Guard as a Medical Service Corps officer and the Army Reserve.

The park, in its 39th year, will introduce new displays over the next few months, including a Maritime Simulator, the Salute to Veterans Exhibit and a World War I Exhibit.

There also will be the remembrance of the Korean War Armistice this year and Ralph Wilson’s 100th Birthday Recognition on Oct. 17.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the park or seeking more information should go to www.buffalonavalpark.org.