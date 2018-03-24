Tompkins invites residents' comments in informal setting

Niagara Falls City Councilman Kenny Tompkins will host a community meeting from 9:30 to 11 a.m. April 7 at LaSalle Preparatory School, 7436 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, giving residents a chance to voice their concerns in an informal setting.

Other elected and appointed officials, as well as members of the city’s code enforcement and Department of Public Works, will also be on hand.

“This meeting is a chance for your voices to be heard,” said Tompkins. “We’ll be there to answer your questions and listen to your concerns. This is about what’s important to you, the residents.”