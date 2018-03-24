Taste of Ghana coming April 18 to Ukrainian Church in Kenmore

A Taste of Ghana is coming to St. John Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Kenmore on April 18.

Ghanaian food, drumming, fashion show and live music will be part of the fun celebration at the church from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the festival will be used to build a computer lab in Kpone Bawaleshie School in Ghana. Pre-sale tickets are $25; students, $20. Tickets will be $30 at the door.

The church is located at 3275 Elmwood Ave.

For more information, call 716 913-9835 or visit Hosikids.org.