Suspect in armed robberies in Buffalo taken into custody after police pursuit

A 20-year-old suspect wanted in Buffalo for several armed robberies was taken into custody by Jamestown police Friday after a more than hour-long pursuit, Jamestown police said.

The suspect who was reported to be armed and holding a female in the car at gunpoint, was pursued from Jamestown through Falconer and Kennedy on Interstate 86 then back into Jamestown where the vehicle was finally stopped on Stow Street in Jamestown, police said. Jamestown police were assisted by State Police, Lakewood-Busti police, Ellicott police and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department.

Jamestown police said they are still investigating and additional charges are expected against the man.

No injuries were reported.