Summer of '69 All-Star Band plays benefit for HART, Inc. in Lewiston

The Summer of ’69 All-Star Band will perform in support of HART, Inc. (Home Assistance Referral Team) from 6 to 10 p.m. April 14 at the Lewiston Event Center, 845 Cayuga St., Lewiston.

The event is free and includes basket and 50/50 raffles.

The Lewiston-Porter Jazz Ensemble will perform at 6 p.m., followed by the Summer of ’69 All-Star Band, featuring Gary Baker. Baker is a Grammy-winning songwriter who penned “I Swear” and “I’m Already There.”

Shifts of guest bartenders will participate in a challenge to raise the most tips.

Sponsors include: Lewiston Event Center, Stone House, Metro Environmental, Northwest Bank, Sevenson Environmental Services, Inc., Morgan Stanley, WNY Asset Management, EnSol, Inc., Maid of the Mist and Anthony J. Cipolla Wealth Advisor.

This is the third year for the benefit, which has raised significant funds for the not-for-profit organization. HART helps provide the elderly and infirm with care-giving and assistance, allowing them to remain independent in their own homes. For more information, call 754-8313.