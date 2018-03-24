Stolen credit card used for thousands in fraudulent purchases

A Washington, D.C., man told police that his credit card was used to make at least $3,500 worth of fraudulent purchases after being stolen in Niagara Falls last month.

The victim told police that he was visiting the area in February and working on a home in the 2600 block of Welch Avenue when the card went missing. When he noticed it was gone, he contacted his card company to cancel the account and learned that the card had already been used at five stores throughout the city and the Town of Niagara.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.