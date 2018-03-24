STACHOWSKI, Lorraine B. (Jankowiak)

STACHOWSKI - Lorraine B.

(nee Jankowiak)

March 22, 2018; wife of the late Theodore; beloved mother of Gary (late Emerenciana), James (Lori) Stachowski and Cheryl (Jim) Slade; grandmother of Jessica and Andrew Stachowski and Michael Slade. Family will be present on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., where prayers will be offered Monday at 10 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church at 10:30 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Your online condolences may be offered at

www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com