A protester holds a sign on March 24, 2018 in Niagara Square. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

'Sorry 4 the inconvenience we are trying to change the world' and other signs at the March For Our Lives rally in Buffalo

Buffalo was among the U.S. cities hosting anti-gun violence rallies in solidarity with the March For Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

Protest Signs at 'March For Our Lives' Rallies

More than 2,500 protesters were expected at Buffalo's March For Our Lives rally, which started at 1 p.m. in Niagara Square, said Mayor Byron Brown. 

Here's footage captured at the march:

March for Our Lives rally in Buffalo

