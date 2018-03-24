'Sorry 4 the inconvenience we are trying to change the world' and other signs at the March For Our Lives rally in Buffalo

Buffalo was among the U.S. cities hosting anti-gun violence rallies in solidarity with the March For Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

More than 2,500 protesters were expected at Buffalo's March For Our Lives rally, which started at 1 p.m. in Niagara Square, said Mayor Byron Brown.

Here's footage captured at the march:

You know what’s especially beautiful? The teenage speakers are much more elegant and prepared than the adults I’ve heard so far #MarchForOurLivesBuffalo pic.twitter.com/RmyWBBP5Y4 — Lauren J (@l_g_johnson) March 24, 2018

The youth of our nation are united to say #neveragain and I am so proud of them. #MarchForOurLives #MarchForOurLivesBuffalo pic.twitter.com/hOIVFUUbrO — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 24, 2018