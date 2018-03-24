'Sorry 4 the inconvenience we are trying to change the world' and other signs at the March For Our Lives rally in Buffalo
Buffalo was among the U.S. cities hosting anti-gun violence rallies in solidarity with the March For Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C.
More than 2,500 protesters were expected at Buffalo's March For Our Lives rally, which started at 1 p.m. in Niagara Square, said Mayor Byron Brown.
Here's footage captured at the march:
You know what’s especially beautiful? The teenage speakers are much more elegant and prepared than the adults I’ve heard so far #MarchForOurLivesBuffalo pic.twitter.com/RmyWBBP5Y4
— Lauren J (@l_g_johnson) March 24, 2018
Change is coming #MarchForOurLives #GunContolNow #NotOneMore #marchforourlivesBuffalo pic.twitter.com/MMWuJaieWr
— Gretchen Nichols (@GretchenNichols) March 24, 2018
#MarchForOurLives Buffalo NY #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/305iM0lUtA
— Deana Fox (@fox_deana) March 24, 2018
#MarchForOurLives Buffalo, NY
Amazing student speakers!! Great turnout #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/ZY8A5WyLH8
— alwaysbeenbuttercup (@bkubiak27) March 24, 2018
#MarchForOurLives #marchforourlivesbuffalo pic.twitter.com/ZcGKA4wFTT
— Erin (@Velvetpage) March 24, 2018
#MarchForOurLives Buffalo, New York pic.twitter.com/JkXcww0ey6
— Laura Thorne (@dinnie66) March 24, 2018
#MarchForOurLives #NeverAgain #marchforourlivesbuffalo pic.twitter.com/XSzz2YLe3V
— Erin (@Velvetpage) March 24, 2018
#MarchForOurLivesBuffalo pic.twitter.com/bcVLk9rYjw
— Jim Rooney (@jrooney66) March 24, 2018
#Enough #MarchForOurLives #MarchForOurLivesBuffalo pic.twitter.com/o9bMQJK76o
— Betty (@bjvanden) March 24, 2018
Proud to stand with @DariusPridgen @CMChrisScanlon @BFLO_CC and these young Davids against the Goliath of gun violence #MarchForOurLivesBuffalo #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/8weIrQiVC1
— Malcolm Ertha (@MalcolmErtha) March 24, 2018
The youth of our nation are united to say #neveragain and I am so proud of them. #MarchForOurLives #MarchForOurLivesBuffalo pic.twitter.com/hOIVFUUbrO
— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 24, 2018
“Girls clothing in schools is more regulated than guns in America.” #marchforourlivesbuffalo pic.twitter.com/PyR1rmZOtY
— Olivia (@0live_Rose) March 24, 2018
“Show them who you are.” #marchforourlivesbuffalo pic.twitter.com/GnHbtV4Auv
— Olivia (@0live_Rose) March 24, 2018
Share this article