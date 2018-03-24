SMITH, Marie E. (Wolfgang)

SMITH - Marie E. (nee Wolfgang)

March 22, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Randall F.; dearest mother of Diane (Michael) Dick, Helen (Kevin) Jones and the late Randall E.; grandmother of Steven and Elizabeth Dick, Ann Marie and Randi Jones. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY (south of County and N. French Rds.), Sunday, March 25th from 2-6PM. Funeral Service Monday, March 26th at 12:30PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave., Lockport, NY 14094 and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209.