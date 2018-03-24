Several buildings going green for cerebral palsy awareness

Leaders in the regional cerebral palsy community will host a National CP Awareness Day celebration rally from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday in front of the Electric Tower, 535 Washington St.

The gathering will be part of an larger effort to light buildings and other structures green to CP Awareness Day.

“We’ll serve up lemonade for a toast, hand out green beads and green glow sticks,” said Sherry Walier, a Hamburg native whose daughter, Lauren, has cerebral palsy and started the Make LemonAide Foundation for CP.

Brittany Bauer, whose father, Jeff, also has the neurological disease, is coordinating the rally with “CP warriors” Kaylin Corbran and Kristen Melhousky, Walier said.

Buffalo City Hall, Seneca One Tower, Buffalo General Hospital and the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital also will light part of their buildings in green. The Peace Bridge will be lighted green Saturday night to mark the celebration.

The Make LemonAide Foundation plans its fifth annual Walk/Run/Roll in Lauren’s Shoes 5K and 1-Mile Walk on June 10 at Wilkeson Point. For more information, visit makelemonaide.org.

