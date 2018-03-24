SALVALZO, John Joseph

SALVALZO - John Joseph March 22, 2018, of Grand Island. Beloved husband of Joan D. (Bauer) Salvalzo. Cherished father of John J. and Jeffrey L. Salvalzo, Jimmy and the late Eric Salvalzo and Denise. Devoted grandfather of Marisa L., Jeffrey, Evan and Brayden E. Salvalzo. Brother of James and the late Joseph Salvalzo and Joan Sanchez. Beloved best friend of Ronald Russell. Friends may call Monday 7:30 - 9 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Funeral services private.