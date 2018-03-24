RODRIGUEZ AYALA, Rafael

RODRIGUEZ AYALA - Rafael Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 21, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Marta Acevedo Rodriguez; devoted father of Luis R. Rodriguez, Marta Rodriguez-Perez (Ernie Perez), and Richard Rodriguez (Myrta Figueroa); cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the Ss. Columba-Brigid R.C. Church, Eagle/Hickory Sts., Buffalo, on Sunday from 4-8 PM and Monday from 9-10 AM where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow. Interment Cementerio Municipal In Hormigueros, PR. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at

www.lombardofuneralhome.com