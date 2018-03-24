REGER, Beverly A. (Harpster)

Age 79, of Grand Island, NY, passed away on Friday, March 23, 2018. Born on November 17, 1938 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Buker) Harpster. Beloved wife of Joseph Reger for over 56 years; dearest mother of Rebecca Reger, Lisa (John) Yorko and Joseph Reger, Jr. and grandmother of Matthew Kuli and Jillian Cole. Beverly was known for her kind heart and generous nature. She will be dearly missed. All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Please visit www.goodlandercares.com to leave a message for the family.