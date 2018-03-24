Puerto Rico man sentenced for heroin trafficking on West Side

Adalberto Cruz, 28, of Puerto Rico, who was convicted in federal court of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin, was sentenced to a year in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Cruz sold heroin on the West Side of Buffalo on Feb. 25, 2015, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan A. Tokash, who handled the case.

Cruz was arrested after making sales to undercover buyers working with the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team and Buffalo Police Department.

Those agencies were joined in the investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, New York Field Division.