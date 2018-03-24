Popular Victorian Tea benefits Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum

The Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum will present its annual Victorian Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. April 21. The museum is located at 180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda.

The event features a traditional, 3-course tea with strawberries, scones, finger sandwiches and elegant little desserts. Attendees are invited to wear their finest hats and, if they wish, to bring their favorite tea cups. "Isabella Sutherland" of the famous seven Sutherland sisters will be telling tales from her life.

The cost is $30 and seating is limited. Call 693-1885 or email info@carrouselmuseum.org to reserve a spot.