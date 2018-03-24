Oakwood welcomes current and new volunteers to Oakwood House

The Oakwood Cemetery Heritage Foundation, Inc., in Niagara Falls is undertaking a gathering of “soulmates,” or volunteers, for a complimentary visit and snack from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakwood House.

The informal meeting will serve as an update on what’s new at the cemetery, as well as a chance for volunteers to share their thoughts.

The Oakwood House is located at the cemetery, 763 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. Call 284-5131 to reserve a spot at the gathering.