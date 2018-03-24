NU's CMAA Student Chapter named tops in country again

The Club Managers Association of America (CMAA) recently named Niagara University Student Chapter of the Year for the ninth straight year.

NU edged by 51 other colleges and universities from across the U.S. at the association’s 91st World Conference on Club Management and Club Business Expo in San Francisco earlier this month.

Students who join Niagara’s CMAA student chapter are required to complete a rigorous schedule of educational, networking and professional development events, and work at a CMAA-affiliated club each summer between academic semesters.

The Club Managers Association of America is the largest professional association for managers of membership clubs. With nearly 6,700 members across all classifications, its manager members run more than 2,500 country, golf, city, athletic, faculty, yacht, town and military clubs.