NU to offer Kindercamp to give new students a boost this summer

Niagara University is once again offering a summer camp designed specifically for young children entering kindergarten in September.

The free, academically based Kindercamp will include developmentally appropriate hands-on learning experiences and activities that build upon and strengthen skills necessary for kindergarten. Children will also be introduced to traditional classroom procedures, such as listening attentively, following directions, taking turns and maintaining responsibility.

Four half-day sessions will be held daily from July 9-12 and July 16-19, one in the morning (9 a.m. to noon) and another in the afternoon (1 to 4 p.m.). Parents may register their children to attend one of the four sessions. A maximum of 25 spots are available for each session. Children will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

A parent information session will be held on the final day of camp, offering parents kindergarten registration guidance as well as school-readiness activities to continue throughout the summer.

Kindercamp is made possible through funding from The Peter and Elizabeth C. Tower Foundation. For more information, contact Elizabeth Yarussi at 286-8309 or eay@niagara.edu.