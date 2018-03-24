NU to host Take Back the Night event April 4

Niagara University hosts “Take Back the Night” on April 4, aimed at ending sexual, relationship and domestic violence in all forms.

Co-sponsored by the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, the event begins at 6 p.m. in the Gallagher Center gym with resource tables, poster making, a brief program and a student-organized march across campus, concluding with a candlelight vigil.

Admission is $1 for students and $5 for the public, with all proceeds donated to the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, which is the certified provider of confidential crisis counseling for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Niagara County

Jennifer E. Beebe, NU assistant professor of counseling, is organizing the event at NU with Dana L. Radatz, assistant professor of criminology and criminal justice.

Take Back the Night is a nonprofit charity, which has hosted events throughout the world for more than 50 years. Call 286-8182 or emailjbeebe@niagara.edu or dradatz@niagara.edu for more information.