NU students plan fundraiser at Chipotle for NT History Museum

The students in the Principles of Management class at Niagara University are sponsoring a fundraiser for the North Tonawanda History Museum from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1785 Military Rd, Niagara Falls. The restaurant is located across from the main entrance to the Factory Outlet Mall.

A percentage of the sales that day will be donated to the museum to defray upcoming moving costs. Customers are asked to mention the museum when ordering.