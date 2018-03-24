Northwest Bank awards $2,000 grant to Falls Memorial Medical Center
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Vice President Judi Nolan Powell recently accepted a $2,000 check from Northwest Bank Vice President and Office Manager Kim Wisor. The bank's Senior Vice President Lena Prohaska and New York Region Vice President for Commercial Lending Jason Krempa were on hand, as well.
The grant will support community health and wellness initiatives on the medical center’s downtown Niagara Falls campus.
