No data lost during attack on computer network, Buffalo school district says

Buffalo Public Schools said there was no data breach or information lost during an attack on its computer network.

District officials said it encountered a "denial of service" attack on Wednesday, which is when someone floods a network with so much traffic it prevents users from accessing Internet service, explained William Russo, the district's director of instructional technology.

Russo described it as cyber vandalism that caused problems for the school district for several hours on Wednesday. The district's IT department handled the matter and was able to prevent another attack from happening the following day, Russo said.

"It was just the sheer volume of traffic that was coming in which made that attack a little nasty on Wednesday," Russo said.

District officials believe the attack came from overseas. The district informed the FBI.