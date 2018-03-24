N-W Boy Scout invites retirement of tattered American flags

Niagara-Wheatfield senior Kyle Loughrey has made educating people on the correct way to retire an American flag the focus of his Eagle Scout project.

Loughrey has been a Boy Scout with Scout Troop 824 for the past 7 years.

“I wanted everyone to have a place to bring their worn flags for proper and honorable disposal,” Loughrey said.

With the help of his fellow Scouts, friends, and his father, Loughrey designed and built three American Flag Retirement boxes, each sporting an eagle on top. A box will be placed in Veterans Park, 7000 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls, near the community center, as well as in the lobbies of Greater Niagara Federal Credit Union, located at 2901 Military Road, Niagara Falls, and 160 Ward Road, North Tonawanda, to be used during regular business hours.

Troop 824 Scouts will periodically check the boxes, retrieving the tattered flags and retiring them in a respectful and honorable way, by holding a Flag Burning Ceremony.