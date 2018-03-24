MORLOCK, Ann M. (Colucci)

March 20, 2018, age 85; beloved mother of Michael (Barbara), Wayne (Michelle), and Kim (Tony) Mannion; loving grandmother of Alicia, Kristina, Cody, Zachary, Kyle, Alex and the late Brandon; cherished great-grandmother of Vera; dearest sister of Ralph (Maryann) Colucci, Donald (Carol) Colucci, Carmella (late Jack) Dolan and the late Ernest (late Marie) Colucci; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 1-5 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. (near Harlem Rd.). Family and friends are invited Monday to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ann's memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com