Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Nashville Predators. Franchise record point streak snapped at 15 (14-0-1) in home thrashing by Leafs. (1)

2. Tampa Bay Lightning. Already set team mark for goals in a season (265) during 7-6 win over Islanders. (2)

3. Boston Bruins. Chara pays homage to Orr on Instagram in advance of No. 4's 70th birthday.(3)

4. Vegas Golden Knights. First expansion team in history to reach 100 points. Amazing. (4)

5. Winnipeg Jets. First 100-point NHL season since the move from Atlanta, first for city since 1978 in WHA. (5)

6. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews with another trademark #sickmitts goal in return at Nashville. (6)

7. Washington Capitals. Won six of seven to grab control of Metropolitan Division. (7)

8. San Jose Sharks. Have rolled to 9-2 record since Kane trade. (9)

9. Minnesota Wild. Staal up to 39 goals en route to most unlikely 40-goal season in recent years. (8)

10. Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby with a YouTube special against Habs' Price. (10)

11. Columbus Blue Jackets. Ran off 10-game winning streak at perfect time. (16)

12. Los Angeles Kings. Kopitar notches franchise's first four-goal game since Robitaille in 1993. (11)

13. Anaheim Ducks. At 2.49 and .926, Miller providing strong backup goaltending. (14)

14. Colorado Avalanche. Clinging to last wild-card spot in the West. (12)

15 Philadelphia Flyers. Still in control for wild-card even as Jackets surge. (15)

16. St. Louis Blues. Three straight overtime wins fuel climb into postseason contention. (19)

17. New Jersey Devils. Hall's 33rd goal beats Penguins in OT. (17)

18. Dallas Stars. An 0-4-2 road trip plus last-second loss to Bruins crushes playoff hopes. (13)

19. Florida Panthers. RIP Wayne Huizenga, original owner of Panthers and '97 World Series-winning Marlins.. Age 80. (20)

20. Calgary Flames. Monahan out for season. Playoff hopes done. (18)

21. Carolina Hurricanes. GM search has gotten suddenly silent. (21)

22. New York Rangers. Georgiev getting Ullmark-like tryout in goal. (22)

23. New York Islanders. Have given up 6+ goals four times in March. (23)

24. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid up to 94 points with eight games remaining. (25)

25. Chicago Blackhawks. Season torpedoed by shockingly bad goaltending after Crawford went down. (24)

26. Montreal Canadiens. Terrible on the road -- but even they won in KeyBank Center. (26)

27. Detroit Red Wings. Neck surgery ends Green's season. (28)

28. Ottawa Senators. Embattled owner Melnyk to host town hall meetings. That should be interesting. (27)

29. Arizona Coyotes. Young talent has started to mature, another big talent coming in the draft. (30)

30. Vancouver Canucks. Snapped seven-game losing streak with win in Chicago.(29)

31. Buffalo Sabres. O'Reilly: "It’s almost embarrassing." Correction: It's totally embarrassing. (31)