Memorial receives $146,938 Tower grant to aid new OB/GYN program

The Peter and Elizabeth C. Tower Foundation has awarded a $146,938 grant to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to support a care initiative for young women. Called “Collaborative Care at Work,” the multi-disciplinary program will be based at the OB/GYN Center of Niagara on Memorial’s downtown campus.

“Fully one half of the pregnant women we see at the OB/GYN Center are between the ages of 13 and 26,” said Sheila K. Kee, Memorial’s Chief Operating Officer. “Thanks to The Peter and Elizabeth C. Tower Foundation’s dedication to improving the lives of young people, women in that age group will be the primary benefactors of this new care model.”

Collaborative Care at Work will address the physical, mental health, addiction treatment needs and social determinants of health for the women who receive care at the center.