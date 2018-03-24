Medical equipment stolen from car at casino hotel

A stethoscope, blood pressure cuff and other items were stolen from a Wheatfield woman's car early Saturday while it was parked at the Seneca Niagara Casino hotel on Sixth Street, police said.

The victim, a Lockport Road resident, told police that shortly after midnight she went out to her car and found the front passenger window had been shattered. A Vera Bradley work bag containing the medical items, a $50 gift certificate, eyeglasses and other personal items had been taken from the vehicle.

Casino hotel personnel later found the work bag discarded in a dumpster in the area. Its contents had been emptied and remained missing. Loss was estimated at $830.

Casino hotel officials are planning to review surveillance video footage from the area in an attempt to identify the thief.