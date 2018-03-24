MARTIN, Frank A., III

MARTIN - Frank A., III Of Allegany, history teacher and coach at Allegany-Limestone Central School, died March 21, 2018. 21 year veteran of the US Army and former ROTC leader at St. Bonaventure University. Married to Brenda (Lucas) Martin, father to Heather (J.J.) McIntosh of Allegany, Kristen (Justin) Fluent of Orange Park, FL, Brittany (Colton) Monroe of Horseheads and Caitlin Martin of Allegany; 6 grandchildren and 2 brothers of Alexandria, KY. Visitation Saturday 5-8PM and Sunday 3-5PM at Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean. Funeral Sunday 6PM at St. Bonaventure Church, Allegany. Burial in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.