Lockport woman charged in store exchange fraud

Police have charged a Lockport woman with petit larceny in connection with an exchange fraud scheme at the South Transit Road Super Walmart store.

According to Lockport police, Hephzibah Ware, 48, of Sweetwood Drive entered the store earlier this year, selected a turntable from the electronics department and took it to the customer service counter, requesting a refund despite never having actually purchased the device. She was given a $37.76 refund and left the store.

Store employees recognized Ware from a previous shoplifting incident, police said, and she reportedly admitted to the fraud when later questioned by police.