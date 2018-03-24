Letter: Shriners deserve kudos for an entertaining circus

Shriners deserve kudos for an entertaining circus

A tip of the “fez” to the Shriners and their truly entertaining recent visit to our fair neck of the woods!

I had the chance to laugh and be a little in awe when I visited their circus.

The circus had all the trimmings, acrobats, clowns, an elephant, tigers and even a lion, oh my!

The truly entertaining act was from “Johnny Rocket!!” With foot-long spiked hair and the humor of the funniest of comedians, he truly wowed the crowd.

Especially entertained were the hundreds of disabled children.

The Shriners, having been at this for years, must be commended for their production and the worthy cause they serve.

Mickey Derr

Amherst