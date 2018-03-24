Letter: Do the people who run NFTA ever use public transportation?

Do the people who run NFTA ever use public transportation?

The NFTA might not need to get creative in funding public transportation if it used common sense. I decided to take the train downtown for the St. Patrick’s Day parade, as did hundreds of others. Arriving at LaSalle Station at 1:45, all three ticket machines had long lines, so there were plenty of cash fares being sold, besides those who might be using commuter cards. The next train to arrive had three cars, and when everyone boarded, it was already over capacity. Unless you were near a door, you had no chance to exit until downtown. It should have been obvious to transit planners that Sunday would be a heavy-use day with high profit potential. They could have run four-car trains every 10 minutes from noon on. Yet someone decided it should be business-as-usual, with short trains running every 20 minutes. This is the sort of thing that makes one think that those who run the NFTA never use public transportation.

Glenn Hufnagel

Buffalo