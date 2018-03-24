Lake Effect Ice Cream, West Side Bazaar combine for specialty sundae

It's one of a smorgasbord of ethnic options at the West Side Bazaar, so A&A Cookie's lotus blossom cookie - despite its meticulous flower-like shape - often remains unnoticed as customers beeline for a plate of Ethiopian, Thai or Burmese food.

But when Lake Effect Ice Cream's North Buffalo location, at 1900 Hertel Ave., opens for the season at 11 a.m. March 24, the crunchy Laotian dessert will be front and center in one of the ice cream shop's new concoctions.

Here's how Lake Effect describes the Lotus Blossom sundae on its Facebook page: "... a big scoop of our Pure Coconut ice cream and two small scoops of our Black Sesame ice cream with drizzled house-made vanilla honey on them. We then top them with whipped cream, toasted black sesame seeds" and an A&A Cookie lotus blossom.

The specialty sundae will cost $6.50 and is available for purchase at both the Hertel and Lockport (79 Canal St.) locations. Lake Effect co-owner Jason Wulf added that the lotus blossom cookies may be purchased separately, as well.

The News' Andrew Galarneau spoke at length with A&A Cookie owner New Phanthady in 2014 to learn the coconut milk and black sesame base for the batter, then how the Laotian owner molds it into the desired shape. The cookie lends itself well to ice cream, too, as it's more subtle than overpowering in its sweetness.

[Related: Smiles at the Women's Day Cash Mob at the West Side Bazaar]

Lake Effect's other release is a Caramel Corn Crunch ice cream, made with salty caramel ice cream, Chenez caramel popcorn and butter nut peanuts.

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com