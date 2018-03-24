'He had blood on his pants,' Kingsmen witness tells jury

By all accounts, there are no eyewitnesses to the murders of Kingsmen Paul Maue and Daniel "DJ" Szymanski.

But in the hours before and after they were shot on that rainy September morning four years ago, no one was closer to the man who pulled the trigger than Rene Faulkner.

Now 27, Faulkner sat in the witness chair this week and told a federal court jury about her two days with Andre Jenkins and the things she saw when they traveled from Olean to Niagara Falls and back.

She told the jurors about blood stains on Jenkins' pants and about the gun he jettisoned as they drove south on Route 219.

"I was scared," Faulkner said of the time following the murders. "I wasn't sure who was my friend and who was going to hurt me."

Faulkner said she was attracted to the Kingsmen party scene, with it easy access to cocaine and alcohol. She was dating a Kingsmen member and spending a good part of her time at the Olean clubhouse.

It was there that she met Jenkins and David Pirk, the former Kingsmen national president and the man accused of orchestrating the murders of Maue and Szymanski.

At the core of the trial is the allegation that Pirk ordered the murders as a message to rival Kingsmen opposed to the club's transition to a criminal organization, or "one-percent" club.

Pirk is on trial with Jenkins and Timothy Enix, a former Kingsmen regional president.

Faulkner said Jenkins never mentioned the murders during their trip but, when they stopped at a North Tonawanda bar, he disappeared at one point.

Maue and Szymanski were killed that same night, Sept. 6, 2014, in a car outside the Kingsmen clubhouse on Oliver Street, just a short distance from the bar.

When Jenkins returned to the bar, Faulkner told the jury, "He had blood on his pants."

"Earlier in the night, did his jeans look anything like that," asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Tripi.

"No, they did not," she answered.

Faulkner testified that, after they got back to Olean, Jenkins gave her the clothes and ask her to destroy them. She said her boyfriend, Kingsmen Roger Albright, burned the clothes in an outdoor fire.

Faulkner said Jenkins made the trip from Olean as part of a plan to infiltrate the rival Nickel City Nomads, a Niagara County biker club with ties to the Outlaws, a national one-percent organization.

She went along as part of his cover, she told the jury.

As they were leaving, she noticed Jenkins had a gun in his waistband and that later, as they drove back to Olean, he dismantled the gun and tossed the gun and magazine to the side of the road.

"It jerked the bike every time," she said of Jenkins' actions.

A massive police search eventually recovered the gun, and Jenkins was convicted of the murders in state court.

The jury in the federal court case against Pirk, Jenkins and Enix is unaware of Jenkins' prior conviction and Faulkner, who testified in the state court case, was advised by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford not to mention it.

Defense attorneys questioned Faulkner about her drug use and her relationship with Albright, wondering why neither of them questioned Jenkins about the stains on his pants.

She told Barry N. Covert, one of Jenkins' lawyers, that she was afraid to ask.

"Why would you want to burn your clothes unless they were bloody?," she told him.

When Covert asked if Jenkins ever admitted to the killings, she said no, he never did.

Under questioning from Pirk's lawyers, Faulkner acknowledged receiving money from the government in the months after she began cooperating with the FBI. She said the money allowed her to leave town.

"My life was in jeopardy," she told the jury.

At one point during Faulkner's testimony, Wolford questioned the defense about its cross-examination and the potential for threats against Faulkner and others.

"There has been evidence of threats in this case," the judge reminded them.

Prosecutors claim Pirk, a longtime Kingsmen originally from North Tonawanda, was leading an effort to turn the club into a criminal organization.

Pirk and Enix claim that, no, they were dead set against the move to a "one-percent" club and, to the contrary, fought to keep the Kingsmen clean.

The trial follows a 2016 grand jury indictment charging Pirk, Jenkins and Enix with drug dealing, gun sales, acts of violence and operating a criminal conspiracy.