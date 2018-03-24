HANISZEWSKI, Elsie G. (Ponter)

HANISZEWSKI - Elsie G.

(nee Ponter)

March 22, 2018, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Chester S. Haniszewski; loving mother of Dennis and the late Mary Haniszewski; predeceased by five brothers and a sister; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 5-9 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street (at Girdle Road), Elma, where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence, at 10 AM Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com