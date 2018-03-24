Grand Island executive receives probation in asbestos case

A second man has been sentenced in the federal pollution case against Grand Island company Comprehensive Employee Management.

Raj Chopra, 54, of Grand Island, who was convicted of making a false statement under the Clean Air Act, was sentenced to one year probation and his company was fined $25,000.

CEM, an environmental consulting company, at 1815 Love Road, provided consulting services to former Chopra and his partner, former Buffalo Bills player Sean P. Doctor, for their asbestos abatement company, S.D. Specialty Services. Doctor was previously convicted, sentenced to one year probation and fined $2,000.

In December 2009 and January 2010, S.D. Specialty Services performed asbestos abatement work at the Roosevelt Park Shelter in Buffalo and transported the material to a waste container at CEM on Grand Island. In March 2010, Doctor and CEM falsely reported when the asbestos had been delivered to CEM.

Also, on April 28, 2011, an inspection of the Roosevelt Park Shelter revealed S.D. Specialty Services improperly left asbestos behind.