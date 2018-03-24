Gowns for Prom still looking for dresses for this year

Hundreds of gowns were donated Saturday during a Colvin Cleaners Gowns for Prom drive at Reeds Jenss locations. The drive was held to collect more gowns for the 13th annual Gowns for Prom Program, which is also supported by the Allstate Foundation and KISS 98.5.

The goal is to provide a cleaned and tailored gown to every girl in Western New York who otherwise could not afford a dress, according to organizer Paul Billoni of Colvin Cleaners. Students from nearly 90 high schools, from Batavia to Jamestown, are encouraged to take part.

Girls will choose their dresses on the stage at Shea’s Performing Arts Center on April 9, 10 and 11. Schools are encouraged to bring students together so they can pick complimentary colors and styles. The dresses are then fitted in the Shea's dressing rooms by professional seamstresses before being altered, dry cleaned, packaged and delivered Colvin Cleaners to the schools.

Dresses are still being collected. For a list of donation sites, visit www.colvincleaners.com or www.gownsforprom.com.