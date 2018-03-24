Gowanda man pleads guilty to child pornography count

A Gowanda man has pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

Prosecutors said that Shane Aurand, 21, started communicating in March 2017 with an undercover law enforcement agent on the messaging application Kik.

Aurand is accused of sharing sexually explicit pictures of a 7-year-old child that he produced while babysitting the child at his home. The defendant also offered to send the agent pictures of other children if he received child pornography in return.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin P. Lyons.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 26.