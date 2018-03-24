Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack stands in the walkway prior to playing South Carolina in a NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo center Cassie Oursler ties her shoelaces prior to playing South Carolina in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Summer Hemphill and Katerine Ups battle for a loose ball with South Carolina's Mikah Herbert Harrigan during the first half of a NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo center Cassie Oursler and South Carolina forward Au2019Ja Wilson battle for a rebound during the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
ESPN's Holly Rowe in the Buffalo section prior to playing South Carolina during the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Cassie Oursler defends South Carolinau2019s A'Ja Wlson during the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Summer Hemphill and South Carolina's Alexis Jennings battle for a loose ball during the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Cierra Dillard and South Carolinau2019s Doniyah Cliney battle for a loose ball during the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Cierra Dillard and South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney battle for a loose ball during the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard grabs a loose ball against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard dribbles past South Carolinau2019s Doniyah Cliney during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard drives to the basket against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo players Autumn Jones and Mariah Suchan defend South Carolinau2019s Mikah Herbert Harrigan during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Cassie Oursler defends against South Carolina's A'Ja Wilson during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo players and coaches stand for the national anthem prior to playing South Carolina during the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo players stand for the national anthem prior to playing South Carolina Buffalo during the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill shoots against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Cierra DIllard and South Carolina's A'Ja Wilson battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack jumps after a Cierra Dillard basket against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill is defended by South Carolina's A'Ja Wilson during the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
South Carolina's A'Ja Wilson grabs a rebound against Buffalo during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Stephanie Reid gives a high five to Cierra Dillard after a basket against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Summer Hemphill high fives Katherine Ups during introductions prior to playing South Carolina during the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid is introduced prior to playing South Carolina during the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
ESPN's Holly Rowe opens the show from the Buffalo section prior to playing South Carolina during the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo players hug prior to playing South Carolina during the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Cassie Oursler defends South Carolina's Alexis Jennings during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Felisha Lefette-Jack calls a play against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Stephanie Reid has a drink in the locker room prior to playing South Carolina during the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo pep band during a timeout against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley talks to her team during a timeout against Buffalo during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid drives to the basket against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley argues a call against Buffalo during the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Katherine Ups defends South Carolina's A'ja WIlson during the second half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo players Cassie Oursler and Stephanie Reid helps Katherine Ups up after a loose ball against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo center Cassie Oursler shoots against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo center Cassie Oursler shoots against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard shoots around South Carolina defender A'ja Wilson during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette Jack makes a muscle calling a play against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo player Cssie Oursler defends South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo player Cassie Oursler defends against South Carolina forward A'Ja Wilson during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard drives around South Carolina defender Alexis Jennings during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack points against South Carolina during the second half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack against South Carolina during the second half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo center Cassie Oursler chases a loose ball against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A Buffalo fan supports her team against South Carolina during the second half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo players gather after a timeout against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Cassie Oursler and South Carolina's Tyasha harris battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid dribbles against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard dribbles around South Carolina's Mikah Herbert Harrigan during the second half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Sierra Dillard shoots against South Carolina during the second half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo fans cheer on their team against South Carolina during the second half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A Buffalo Bulls cheerleader cheers against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette- jack against South Carolina during the second half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo players defends South Carolina forward A'Ja WIlson during the second half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Summer Hemphill and South Carolina's Mikah Herbert Harrison battle for a rebound during the second half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
South Carolina defender Mikah Herbert Harrison grabs a rebound against Buffalo during the second half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Mariah Suchan drives to the basket against South Carolina during the second half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo mens basketball coach Nate Oats cheers on the Lady Bulls against South Carolina during the second half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard grabs a loose ball against South Carolina during the second half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill is defended by South Carolina's Mikah Herbert Harrigan during the second half of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill walks off the court after fouling out against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo foward Summer Hemphill walks to the bench after fouling out against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid shoots against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard shoots as she is defended by South Carolinau2019s Alexis Jennings during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard shoots as she is defended by South Carolina's Alexis Jennings during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Mariah Suchan has her shot blocked by South Carolina's A'Ja Wilson during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo pep band during a timeout against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo fans support their team against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
South Carolina's A'Ja Wilson shoots against Buffalo during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Cassie Oursler and South Carolina's A'Ja Wilson battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Cassie Oursler defends South Carolinau2019s Alexis Jennings during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid drives to the basket against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid wipes away tears after losing to South Carolina in an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack talks in a postgame press conference after loosing to South Carolina in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo center Cassie Oursler sits at her locker after a loss to South Carolina in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo players wave to the crowd after losing to South Carolina in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack embrace after South Carolina defeated Buffalo in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid is embraced by an assistant coach after a loss to South Carolina during the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo fans show support after losing to South Carolina during the NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack embraces Stephanie Reid against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack embraces Stephanie Reid in the closing seconds against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid dribbles against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A Buffalo cheerleader against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
South Carolina's Alexis Jennings grabs a rebound against Buffalo during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Cassie Oursler cannot get a rebound from South Carolina's A'Ja Wilson during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard dribbles against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard saves a loose ball against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Cassie Oursler defends against South Carolina's A'Ja Wilson during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball tournament regional semifinal at the Times Union Center on Saturday March 24, 2018.
Share this article